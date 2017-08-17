Girl shot dead in Ghaziabad by two bike-borne assailants, probe continues

Girl from Uttarakhand shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Sahibabad area. (Source: ANI photo) Girl from Uttarakhand shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Sahibabad area. (Source: ANI photo)

A girl, Rama Chaturvedi, from Uttarakhand was shot dead on Thursday by two bike-borne assailants in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad District. Two rounds of bullets were fired at her and she died on the spot, while, both the accused are absconding. Speaking to ANI, All State Police (ASP) Ghaziabad, Anoop Singh said, “She was first talking to both the accused. Suddenly, they shot her and fled. We are trying to contact her relatives for further investigation”.

Investigations underway and further details awaited. The incident took place at Sector 6 of Rajender Nagar, Sahibabad. Rama used to work at a Call Centre in Sector 62, Noida and lived alone in Rajendra Nagar.

