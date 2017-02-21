Girl mauled to death by leopard in Dehradun

A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Tehri district. The girl was lifted from her courtyard by the big cat late last night and dragged into the bushes about 500 km away from her home, Tehri DFO Kokoroso said.

Watch What Else is Making News



The leopard ran away as people gathered at the spot after hearing the loud cries of the girl. But by the time villagers reached the spot the girl was dead, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) added.

Villagers complained that the forest department had been informed about a leopard being sighted frequently in the area but it didn’t act promptly. The DFO said a cage is being put up in the village where the unfortunate incident took place to trap the leopard.