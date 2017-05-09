Girl living in house full of garbage being counselled

A day after a 16-year-old girl, who remained confined in a garbage-filled house in Mandawali for several months, was rescued, police said that both she and her mother are being counselled by mental health professionals. According to police, doctors have said that the girl is not mentally stable and her mother is depressed. Sources said the girl, undergoing treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, stated that no one had confined her and that she was living there as per her own will. Her mother used to come to the house every day to feed her.

The matter came to light on Sunday when their neighbour complained that the girl had locked herself up. After police rescued and hospitalised her on Sunday, she was found with low blood pressure, fast pulse rate and in poor hygienic condition.

