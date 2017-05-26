Girl kills self after failing in Class XII

Days after she failed to clear the Class XII exams, a girl student committed suicide by hanging self on Thursday evening. Om Parkash, father of Meenakshi — a resident of New Dashmesh Nagar, said after that failing in her exams,

she was under depression and therefore took the extreme step. SHO Bhargo Camp, Rajesh, also said that the girl committed suicide by hanging herself as she had failed in Class XII.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the SHO said, adding that the case had been filed under Section 174 CrPC.

In the past one week, around three to four students have committed suicide due to failure in examinations.

