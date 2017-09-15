Girl found HIV positive after transfusion: Govt orders probe

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a probe by an expert team into a complaint that a 9-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer contracted HIV after blood transfusion at the Regional Cancer Centre here. Taking a serious view of the complaint by the girl’s father, Health Minister K K Shylaja directed constitution of a panel, headed by the Joint Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Sreekumari, to probe the matter.

The Minister said the committee has been asked to submit a report after conducting an immediate probe.

She also said that the government would bear all expenses for further treatment of the girl.

According to police, the girl was being treated at the Alapuzha Medical College from where she was referred to the RCC here for further treatment.

Noticing swelling in one of her eyes, the doctors here had carried out various tests, including a blood test, which revealed she was HIV positive, they said.

RCC authorities, in a statement, said the institution had already started an immediate departmental inquiry into the incident when the allegation came up.

They said the girl had come with the report of a blood test conducted in external laboratories.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the girl and her family at the hospital in the morning and demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.

Those responsible should be dismissed from service, he said, adding that the government should give financial assistance to the family.

Chennithala made this demand during a telephonic talk with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after visiting the family.

