Girl dies in Shopian after Army vehicle hits her, protests erupt

A nine-year-old girl was killed after an Army vehicle ran over her at Aglar Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. Urooba Farooq, a Class II student, was returning home after buying snacks when the armoured vehicle hit her.

Hundreds took to the streets demanding punishment for the driver of the vehicle when news of her death broke. Over 20 people were injured as protesters clashed with police and paramilitary forces. Pellets and teargas shells were used to disperse them. Shopian SP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar told The Indian Express that an FIR against the Army has been lodged.

“Investigations have started,” he said. He blamed “miscreants” for creating “commotion” at the hospital where the girl was brought. He said some people tried to take advantage of the situation and disrupted peace. “We used pellets against them. Our 14 men were also injured.” Late in the evening, police seized the vehicle and detained its driver.

Zainapora community health centre in-charge Dr Altaf Hussain said they treated 25 injured civilians and 16 paramilitary men. “Most of the civilians had pellet injuries.”

Earlier, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded the driver’s arrest while condemning action against the protesters. “Demanding arrests of the accused army driver, how callously they kill injure and blind us. Deeply grieved at the death of the little girl hit by an Army vehicle at Zainapora. Strongly condemn firing on protesters injuring many…” Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia called the accident “very unfortunate”.

