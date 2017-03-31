Girl denied admission ‘over baldness’; Delhi Commission for Women shoots notice

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File) DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city education department over alleged denial of admission to a girl by a private school “because of her baldness” inflicted by health disorders.

The women’s panel shot of the notice following a complaint by parents of the 13-year-old girl alleging Vanasthali Public School in east Delhi denied admission to her on grounds of her baldness, a charge refuted by the school.

The notice reads that according to the complainant, her daughter had cleared the school’s entrance examination for class 9.

“However, when she was called in for interview they got to know she is suffering from alopecia, an immunity related disorder leading to baldness, and denied her admission,” the notice reads.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has sought an action taken report from the department within a week.

The school authorities, when contacted, rubbished the allegations.

“She was denied admission because we did not have enough seats at the moment. As soon as we have vacant seats we will accommodate her and more students who cleared the exam,” school principal Anuradha Jain said.

Saumya Gupta, Director at the Directorate of Education (DoE) did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her response over the issue.

