Girl coaching student in Kota repeatedly raped by hostel manager

A 17-year-old girl student from Maharashtra was repeatedly raped here by the manager of her hostel, who has been arrested. The victim, who was undergoing coaching in a leading institute for last two years, was repeatedly raped by the hostel manager in Kota’s Indira Vihar area under Jawaharnagar police station.

She approached the police two days ago and a case of rape was lodged against the accused manager. The accused was arrested yesterday and was today produced before the court that handed him over to the police on remand. He was identified as Pradeep Kumar Suman (30), a resident of Bihar, and was booked under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act and was today produced before the court that handed him over to the police for one day remand, said CI, Jawaharnagar, Neeraj Gupta.

The victim in her complaint alleged the accused lured her into a physical relationship and later on forced her to continue with it while threatening her with dire consequences, police said. She alleged, the accused raped her several times, and said she could not inform her parents or the police due to fear and terror of the accused, the officer said.

Eventually she approached the police and complained against the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

