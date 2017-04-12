Girl child welfare next on Yogi Adityanath govt’s list

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In line with its election manifesto, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has directed officials to start work on ‘Bhagya Lakshmi Yojna’ to give Rs 50,000 on the birth of girl child in poor families.

“The officials have been asked to prepare a detailed plan to implement the scheme as promised in BJP’s ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’. Under the scheme, a develoment bond of Rs 50,000 is given on the birth of a girl child in poor families,” an official spokesman said.

The direction in this regard was issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. With the implementation of this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given when the girl reaches Class VI, Rs 5,000 in Class VIII, Rs 7,000 in Class X, Rs 8,000 on her reaching Class XII and Rs 2 lakh when she attains the age of 21.

The CM also directed to cover widows under the pension scheme and give them Rs 500 per month, and to increase amount for encouraging remarriage of widows to Rs 51,000 from existing Rs 11,000 and Rs 500 per month from existing Rs 125 per month given to dowry victims.

The CM also asked to increase amount given for legal assistance to dowry victims to Rs 10,000 from existing Rs 2,500.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now