Jajpur: Girl child buried alive, rescued by villagers

A newborn female, buried upside down in a field, was on Saturday rescued by villagers at Shyamsundarpur in Jajpur district. The baby, believed to be between 4 and 6 hours old, was first taken to the nearby Community Health Centre and later admitted to the district head quarters hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable, hospital officials said.

“An ASHA worker of Anjira panchayat came to the CHC with the rescued baby girl. The newborn is believed to be between 04 and 06 hours old. The girl was in a critical condition. We immediately started her treatment and stabilised her condition,” said Chintamani Mishra, Medical officer of Dharmasala CHC.

“The baby was buried upside down. She was wrapped in a cloth. We found two small feet above the ground and believed that the baby was alive,” said Alok Ranjan Rout, who rescued the infant.

