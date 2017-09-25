Girl burnt to death in Jaipur; jilted lover, his father detained

Representational Image Representational Image

An 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly thrashed by her jilted lover and his father and then set ablaze, has succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Udaipur, the police said Monday. The incident took place in Isarwal village. The girl was returning home on Saturday evening, when she was stopped by Ravi, who allegedly slapped her. Ravi’s father Chandu also joined him, SHO, Sadar police station, Manish Charan said.

In her statement, the victim had said Ravi then poured kerosene on her but she could not identify the person who set her ablaze, the police officer said, adding the girl once had an affair with Ravi.

She was rushed to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries yesterday, the police said. The girl’s family members have alleged that Ravi had been stalking their daughter for a very long time and she was thrashed when she refused to speak to him, Charan said. Ravi and his father have been detained for interrogation and an FIR has been registered in the matter, he said.

