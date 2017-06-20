In a case of one-sided love, man attacks woman in Odisha

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A girl was critically injured when a man, stated to have developed a one-sided love, allegedly tried to slit her throat with a knife at a village in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Tentei when the man hailing from the same village barged into the girl’s house and attacked her last night. Parsuram Biswal fled after inflicting multiple injuries to the girl and efforts are on to nab him, they said adding the incident was stated to be an outcome of a one-sided love.

The girl, who sustained multiple injuries in her neck and hands, was admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Balasore, they said.

An FIR was lodged by the girl’s father.

