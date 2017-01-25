Girl alleges rape by police inspector in Meerut

A student of Class X has alleged that she was raped by a police inspector from Brahmapuri police station at Meerut. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi, however, said her medical examination has ruled out sexual assault but a probe is underway.

Her family in a police complaint said some unknown persons kidnapped the girl while she was returning home on Saturday. They said a complaint in this regard was filed with police and the girl was dropped at the police station the next day by the men who kidnapped her.

She was then raped by an inspector from the station at a hotel here, the family alleged.

“A probe is underway but a case has not yet been filed against the inspector. Three men have been booked under relevant sections for holding the girl hostage and eve-teasing,” Priyadarshi said.