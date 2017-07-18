Girl ‘abused’ with needles, mother’s employer booked in Purulia district of West Bengal

The girl was bleeding and in pain when she was brought to SSKM Hospital here on Saturday. The girl was bleeding and in pain when she was brought to SSKM Hospital here on Saturday.

A Purulia resident has been booked for allegedly abusing the daughter of his domestic help with needles. The three-and-a-half-year-old girl has been admitted to hospital with seven needles in her body, and is likely to undergo surgery.

The girl was bleeding and in pain when she was brought to SSKM Hospital here on Saturday. “Two needles are inside her liver, one in the kidney, one in the urinary bladder, another at the back of the bladder, one in the vagina and another in the lower abdomen,” a doctor told The Indian Express. The needles are at least 4 inches long.

While doctors suspect it is a case of sexual assault, police are awaiting the medical report to confirm the type of injury.

“A case has been registered under POCSO Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. The accused is at large,” SP (Purulia) Joy Biswas told The Indian Express.

The accused is Sanatan Thakur (62), a retired homeguard, who had employed the girl’s mother as domestic help. The mother, a divorcee, stayed at Thakur’s home in Purulia. The accused practiced tantrik rituals at home, local sources said.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother (26) took her to a Bankura hospital with complaints of vomiting and fever. Tests were done, after which the girl was referred to SSKM Kolkata.

“A medical board with four to five senior doctors has been formed. It depends on the patient’s recovery system before surgery is planned,” Dr Ajoy Roy, Director of IPGMER, told The Indian Express.

The medical board is likely to meet on Tuesday before taking a decision on surgery. Sources said the girl’s mother would also be interrogated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App