Giriraj Singh rakes up Ram Mandir issue

Union minister Giriraj Singh On Saturday raked up the Ram temple issue, a day before the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying that it would be built in Ayodhya. “Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Let Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav tell me whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan. It will be built in India,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

On Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of Modi’s ‘acchhe din’ slogan and the demonetisation, he said, “Priyanka Vadra can’t see acchhe din. UPA had kept LPG under rationing, now women are getting LPG”.

To a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “She is doing injustice to the Hindus here”.