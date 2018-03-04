Giriraj Singh: Rahul Gandhi non-serious leader, has vanished again

  • Associate Sponsor
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 4, 2018 5:39 am
giriraj singh, rahul gandhi Assembly elections 2018, Tripura assembly polls, Meghalaya assembly polls, Nagaland assembly poll, india news, indian express Express file photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The BJP on Saturday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not being in the country on a day Assembly election results were being declared.

“No leader would desert his workers at such a time. He is a non-serious leader. He vanished for 56 days once. He has vanished again… no leader would desert his workers. He cannot face stress. He knows when to run away. Congress people have forcibly made him their leader,” Union minister Giriraj Singh told reporters.

Rahul had Thursday made public his visit to Italy to meet his ailing grandmother. Responding to Singh’s remarks, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the allegations against Rahul were baseless. “Is it a crime for someone to visit his own grandmother? It has become a profession for him (Singh) to make unnecessary comments,” he said.

“My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug…. #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration,” Rahul had tweeted on March 1.

  1. Nadarajan Palaniswamy
    Mar 4, 2018 at 8:02 am
    These Congress morons will never learn. It is this arrogant and corrupted at ude causing their down fall. When the PM is on official duty overseas, he is not in the country to solve problems. But when Pappu runs away it is about passionate feeling. A true leader has to sacrify at times not only enjoy the good times.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. V
      vish
      Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57 am
      forget seriousness , Rahul neither has ledaeship quality and nor the intelligence to be a leader , it is all stupidity of congress to accept him as leader .Shame that they cannot find a better leader within.
      (2)(0)
      Reply
      1. B
        Bindra
        Mar 4, 2018 at 6:43 am
        ing is more important than niceties now adays. That's the only thing making headlines. Real issues like the student protests in Delhi, the ries of dd staff not being paid do not even get a mention.
        (0)(1)
        Reply
