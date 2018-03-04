Giriraj Singh: Rahul Gandhi non-serious leader, has vanished again

Express file photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh Express file photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The BJP on Saturday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not being in the country on a day Assembly election results were being declared.

“No leader would desert his workers at such a time. He is a non-serious leader. He vanished for 56 days once. He has vanished again… no leader would desert his workers. He cannot face stress. He knows when to run away. Congress people have forcibly made him their leader,” Union minister Giriraj Singh told reporters.

Rahul had Thursday made public his visit to Italy to meet his ailing grandmother. Responding to Singh’s remarks, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the allegations against Rahul were baseless. “Is it a crime for someone to visit his own grandmother? It has become a profession for him (Singh) to make unnecessary comments,” he said.

“My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug…. #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration,” Rahul had tweeted on March 1.

