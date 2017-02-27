RBA passes resolution not to defend suspected ISIS operatives

RBA on Monday passed a resolution that none of its members would defend the two suspected ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat ATS. (Representational Image) RBA on Monday passed a resolution that none of its members would defend the two suspected ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat ATS. (Representational Image)

The Rajkot Bar Association (RBA) on Monday passed a resolution that none of its members would defend the two suspected ISIS operatives arrested by the Gujarat ATS, RBA secretary Manish Khakhar said. However, a Jamnagar-based lawyer Imtiyaz Kotecha has come forward to defend the two brothers — Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem, he said.

“We have passed a resolution that none of our members will defend those involved in anti-national activities and therefore no lawyer of RBA will defend the two suspected ISIS operatives Wasim and Naeem in the court,” Khakhar said.

The RBA also praised the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) team and Rajkot City Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot for busting the ISIS network in Saurashtra region.

“Regarding Kotecha, we cannot say anything as he is not a member of Rajkot Bar Association (RBA). He is free to defend them,” he said.

Wasim and Naeem were on Monday produced before a local court which sent them to 12-day police custody.

Wasim and Naeem, who hold MCA and BCA degrees respectively, were allegedly in contact with ISIS handlers and were planning to target religious places like Chotila in Surendranagar district.

Based on specific information about their alleged activities “inspired by the jihadi ideology of ISIS”, ATS officials nabbed Wasim from Rajkot and his younger brother Naeem from Bhavnagar in an early morning operation yesterday.

Police had been keeping a close watch on their activities for the last three months, as they were found to be in contact with ISIS through Skype and other social media platforms.