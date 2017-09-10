Gifts received by Vijay Rupani as CM go under hammer

Articles on display at an exhibition in Surat, Saturday. Articles on display at an exhibition in Surat, Saturday.

Taking forward the practice started by Narendra Modi of auctioning gift items received by him as chief minister, articles received by Vijay Rupani during his term in office of one year is being auctioned in Surat, beginning Saturday. The proceeds from the two-day auction will be contributed to Kanya Kelavni scheme — a state government scheme launched by Modi when he was the CM for the education of girl child in Gujarat.

The exhibition was inaugurated by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. Among the 51 mementos on display are Mahatma Gandhi spinning a charka, two swords, female ornaments made from silver among others.

“If a person is interested in purchasing some items, he has to fill a form, enter his bid amount above the offset price. The interested person should submit the form on Sunday afternoon to the officer at the venue. Later, the auction process will start. Entire process will be done fairly,” Surat City Prant officer B S Patel said.

In February 2015, over 800 items received by Modi were also exhibited for auction at the same venue. The bid of the Modi pinstripe suit was won by Surat diamond baron Laljibhai Patel at Rs 4.31 crore.

