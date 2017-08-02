Gifts PM Narendra Modi got in Jan-March: ‘House of Commons’ wristwatch, Mont blanc pen

PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

A “House of Commons” wristwatch manufactured by British company Sekonda and a Mont blanc ball point pen are among the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January to March, according to official data. The gifts, which have been given to the ‘Toshakhana’ — a depository for gifts managed by the external affairs ministry, also include one Malachite stone Chaplet (containing 38 beads) valued at Rs 2,000.

While the watch, worth Rs 3,500, has been returned to the recipient, the Mont blanc pen, valued at Rs 2,500, and the chaplet have been kept by the ‘Toshakhana’, the data showed. Another gift deposited is a model of ‘Shabi House’ -Emirati National House, valued at Rs 4,500.

Last year, a Seiko Astron wrist watch, valued at Rs 1,80,000, a decorative bone China bowl and two books titled “One law & Constitution” were among the gifts received by the prime minister. According to government rules, a recipient can keep a gift worth less than Rs 5,000. Any gift above Rs 5,000 has to be deposited at the ‘Toshkhana’ and if a recipient wants to keep it, he or she has to pay the additional amount.

