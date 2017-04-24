Gidderbaha incidents: Parkash Singh Badal meets ‘victims’, says CM playing vendetta politics

ALLEGING Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of playing vendetta politics and using power to harass innocent people, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal Sunday visited Gidderbaha in Muktsar.

During his visit, he met families of three ‘victims’— journalist Shivraj Raju who was thrashed allegedly by a truck union president owing allegiance to Congress leaders, vegetable vendor Manish Kumar who attempted immolation following alleged harassment by Congress workers and a father-son duo who died cleaning a sewage.

The three incidents occurred in the past seven days in Gidderbaha from where Badal has been a five-time MLA before shifting his seat to Lambi. At present, the constituency is represented by Raja Warring of Congress.

Alleging that the Congress government is deliberately harassing Akali Dal workers and that Captain is resorting to cheap tactics, Badal said, “Akali Dal will not tolerate harassment of its innocent workers and we have formed committees in each district to identify such cases. We will help our workers in fighting their cases legally,” he said.

