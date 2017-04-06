GIDC ‘land scam’: Ex-chief secretary submits probe report to Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

Former chief secretary of Gujarat Manjula Subramaniam — who was entrusted by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to conduct an inquiry into an alleged land scam running into hundreds of crores of rupees and involving the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) — has submitted her report to the CM.

Role of at least two senior Gujarat cadre IAS officers – then working with Industries and Mines Department, and the GIDC — is believed under the purview of the inquiry. Sources in the government said that Subramaniam submitted her report to the Chief Minister last month when the Budget session of the Assembly was in progress. However, neither Rupani nor Subramaniam could be contacted over the issue. Findings of the inquiry conducted by Subramaniam were yet to be known. As part of Rupani’s four-pronged agenda of governance — transparency, decisiveness, sensitiveness and development, at least 3,464 lower rung staffers of Revenue, Panchayat and Police departments have faced punitive actions, including suspension and transfer, for “lapses”. In that background, Rupani’s response to the report of Subramaniam inquiry, in case it has indicted senior officers, remains to be seen.

Rupani had ordered a probe in two land deals of the GIDC in south Gujarat in October last year after receiving complaints of irregularities worth Rs 300 crore in land allotments to two companies. The two controversial land deals were land allotment to M/s NSP Infrastructure Ltd at Icchapore, Surat, and the transfer of land at Vilayat Industrial Estate, Bharuch, to MRF Ltd from Hydrocarbon and Power SEZ Ltd.

Announcing the probe, an official release in October last year, stated that once reasons for the alleged fraud come to light, the state government will decide on acting against the erring officers.

The sources said that after initial reluctance, Subramaniam had agreed to conduct the inquiry. She was entrusted with the inquiry reportedly after the then additional chief secretary (Industries & Mines) P K Taneja expressed inability to conduct it due to paucity of time since he was busy in preparations of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

