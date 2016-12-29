GIC asks SHRC information officers to take RTI training

The Gujarat Information Commission (GIC) has recommended the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to send its public information officers and appellate authority to Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration for training on the Right to Information Act. The GIC has also suggested the SHRC to put maximum information as proactive disclosure on its website so that people do not have to file RTI applications.

The GIC made this recommendation recently while observing that the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the appellate authority of the SHRC had “shown negligence” in giving details to an applicant on suo motu action taken by the Commission in a particular time span.

The application was moved by Mehsana-based human rights activist Kaushik Parmar on June 22, 2015, while demanding, among others, information on the suo motu action taken by the SHRC in the cases of human rights violation in Gujarat between January 1, 2010, and June 22, 2015. Parmar had also sought all documents related to inquiries done by the SHRC in those cases of human rights violations.

However, on July 20, 2015, the SHRC refused to give the information sought by Parmar, stating that such information was not being maintained by it separately. Against this order, the applicant moved an appeal before the appellate authority of the SHRC, stating the information sought by him should be provided free of cost under the provisions of the RTI Act since the time period of 30 days of his application had lapsed.

The appellate authority on August 20 last year passed an order to give the information sought by Parmar after he pays the necessary money. Subsequently, the SHRC wrote to Parmar to pay Rs 20,326 and take the information sought by him.

Parmar again moved the same appellate authority with a prayer that he should be given the information free of cost as per the provisions of the RTI Act. However, Parmar said, he was asked by the appellate authority to pay the money and get information or move an appeal before the GIC.

Accordingly, Parmar moved a plea before the GIC on October 12 last year, on which it passed a final order earlier this month, instructing the SHRC to provide information to the applicant free of cost. The GIC observed that the demand of fee for the information after 30 days of application was contrary to the provisions of the RTI Act.

The order, passed by State Information Commissioner R R Varsani, stated, “This Commission (GIC) suggests SHRC, Gandhinagar, to declare maximum information on its website as proactive disclosure so that the question of applicants moving applications for information does not arise.”

“It is an observation of this Commission that PIO and appellate authority have shown negligence in providing information. This Commission recommends SHRC, Gandhinagar, to send (its) PIOs and appellate authority to Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration for training on the RTI Act,” the order added.