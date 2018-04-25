Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead: He was attacked by militants in south Kashmir’s Rajpora when he was travelling in his car. Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead: He was attacked by militants in south Kashmir’s Rajpora when he was travelling in his car.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead by militants in South Kashmir’s Rajpora area on Wednesday, ANI reported. Patel was travelling in his car when he was attacked by the militants. Two of his Personal Security Officers (PSO) were also injured in the attack. The militants fled with their service rifles after shooting Patel.

A police official said Patel, a resident of Shadimarg area, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital. He added that both the injured policemen are being treated at the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

Patel was earlier with the People’s Democratic Party. PDP leader and J&K chief minister expressed her condolence on Patel’s death. “Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, G. N. Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated,” tweeted Mufti.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, G. N. Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 25, 2018

The Congress also termed the killing of Patel as gruesome.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd