Ghulam Nabi Azad slams PM Modi for ‘raincoat’ jibe at Manmohan Singh

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday attacked Prime minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had used abusive language and remained in election mode every time. “The language which PM used for Pt Nehru, Indiraji, Rajivji and Soniaji does not affect their stature but it lessens his stature as PM. PM doesn’t belong to any person or a party, he is of entire country. He remains in election mode all 365 days and uses abusive language,” he said here.

“I have many times said in Parliament that you (Modi) have become PM, you might not believe but we consider you as our PM and you should behave like PM. You use ‘gali ki bhasha’ (street language), which does not suit a PM,” Azad said.

His outburst came against the backdrop of Modi saying in Parliament that one should learn the art of “bathing with a raincoat on” from Manmohan Singh as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams having taken place during his regime.

About alliance with SP, Azad said both the parties have released their election manifesto and “we will run the government after making common minimum programme”.

He said secular parties had committed a mistake in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls due to which BJP got maximum number of seats in UP.