Opposition planning joint protest on note ban anniversary

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

A united opposition plans to hold a joint protest on November 8, the first anniversary of note-ban which it alleged has “caused harm” to the economy and jobs in the country. Some opposition parties led by the Congress on Monday met in Parliament to chalk out modalities for the proposed joint agitation. Leaders of six opposition parties – the Congress, the Left, the BSP, TMC, DMK and JD(U)’s Sharad Tadav faction – who are part of an opposition coordination committee, on Monday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad over the issue.

After the hour-long discussions, Azad told reporters that it was an initial meeting and he was asked to consult all 18 opposition parties before finalising anything further.

“We will discuss with the other opposition parties and come with our plan soon,” he told reporters.

Sources said the opposition is planning a nation-wide protest on note ban anniversary to highlight the “ill-effects” on the economy hard and the job market.

“Today the opposition coordination committee met. Representatives of six parties were present. We decided to meet again before parliament session. We will announce our plan tomorrow,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien said after the meeting.

O’Brien said the opposition parties discussed the economic situation in the country, including demonetisation, GST and other issues.

“Today we met to discuss the economic fallout in the country and discuss various aspects of it. Ghulam Nabi has been given the responsibility to discuss the issue with other opposition parties. We will meet again to chalk out our plans,” said CPI leader D Raja after the meeting.

The opposition parties today also discussed the case of Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from the Upper House, which is pending before Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had sought Yadav’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha after he revolted against the party’s decision to ally with the BJP.

The sources said the opposition leaders have decided to speak to the Vice President on Tuesday at a luncheon, where he has invited all leaders of opposition parties.

TMC leader O’Brien said his party feels Yadav is been targeted by his party JD(U).

“This MP was elected by people on ‘mahagathbandhan’ ideology. He didn’t break the ideology, others broke it. Why should Yadav be penalised ?” he said.

Sharad Yadav, Satish Chandra Misra, Derek O’Brien, Kanimozhi and D Raja were among those present at Monday’s meeting. Another member of the coordination committee Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party could not attend.

