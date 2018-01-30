Ghulam Nabi Azad, 4 others get Outstanding Parliamentarian Award

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

The Indian Parliamentary Group decided to confer the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2017 on Biju Janata Dal leader in the Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab. Trinamool Congress member of the Lok Sabha Dinesh Trivedi would get the award for 2016 and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress) for 2015. According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, former Rajya Sabha member Najma Heptulla gets the award for 2013 and Lok Sabha member Hukumdev Narayan Yadav for 2014. Both are from BJP. The names were shortlisted by a committee headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

