Ghazipur: Three arrested for vandalising Ambedkar statue

Three youths were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising an Ambedkar statue at Mirpura in Ghazipur district. Police said the three are aged between 19 to 25 and belong to an upper caste community. They were arrested after residents found the statue’s face disfigured.

“They have been arrested under IPC Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An investigation is on,” Saidpur DSP Manni Lal said without revealing identities of the accused. Earlier, a police force had to be deployed in the village to pacify angry residents while the district administration replaced the statue with a new one. This incident is the latest in the spate of similar incidents reported from across the state in the last few weeks.

