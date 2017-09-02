Delhi LG Anil Baijal bans dumping of solid waste at Ghazipur landfill, day after collapse

Rescue and relief operations underway after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed in east Delhi on Friday afternoon. (PTI Photo) Rescue and relief operations underway after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed in east Delhi on Friday afternoon. (PTI Photo)

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday banned the dumping of solid waste at the landfill in Ghazipur. Following an emergency meeting taken in the national capital today, the LG instructed traffic to be diverted from the site as a precautionary measure. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will start lifting garbage from the site in November this year to use in the construction of roads.

A part of the garbage mound at the Ghazipur landfill collapsed on Friday, killing two people and sweeping many vehicles from the adjacent road. According to locals in the area, a heap of trash from atop a 50-metre mountain of garbage “broke off and collapsed”. It fell into the Hindon canal, the water of which swept away two bikes, a scooty and a taxi into an adjacent canal. The grill of the adjacent canal, due to the pressure of the water, broke. The impact of the crash also left a bordering wall and 14 streetlights damaged.

20-year-old Abhishek Gautam, who was riding a bike that was washed away, was declared brought dead by doctors at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital. The other victim, Raj Kumari, also 20-years-old, was riding pillion on the Scooty that was also swept away.

Dumping of solid waste at Ghazipur site to be stopped immediately. Traffic to be diverted to alternate routes as safety measure. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2017

NHAI to start lifting of garbage from Ghazipur landfill site from November 2017 for use in road construction. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2017

According to the police, the heavy rains in Delhi this week could have caused the collapse. They believe rain-aided formation of gases may have caused an explosion in the garbage dump, reported PTI. A case has been registered, and a probe has been initiated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, visited the site on Friday to take stock of the situation.

