Ghazipur-Baltana Road: Trees in middle, this stretch poses danger to people

On the Ghazipur road in Zirakpur. Express Photo On the Ghazipur road in Zirakpur. Express Photo

THE 4.4-KM stretch of Ghazipur-Baltana road is proving to be dangerous for commuters as neither the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) nor the forest department has cut the trees in the new four-lane road. The situation has become grim in the foggy days as five accidents occurred on this road last month.

The GMADA officials said that their duty was to construct the road and the cutting of trees was a function of the forest department.

According to local residents, they face problems as the road is not safe to drive in the morning as well as at night. Amit Sharma, a local resident, said that the road was widened without any plan as the trees were not cut and even after the construction of the road, some trees were still there.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Many people have met with accidents on the road. The trees are dangerous, these should be cut. As the road has been inaugurated, commuters are at risk,” said Sharma. He said that the total length of the road was 4.4 km and there were around nine trees which were yet to be cut.

“The trees are in the middle of the road, which makes it risky to drive,” added Sharma. Braj Mohan Singh, another local resident, said that he was going to Ghazipur from Zirakpur in his car but he met with an accident as he could not see a tree on the road. “I met with an accident, but I did not suffer any injury. Trees are in the middle of the road,” said Singh.

Sandeep Sharma, who works with an MNC in Mohali, also met with an accident on the road. He said that he was going to meet his sister at Baltana and he met with an accident when a two-wheeler hit him.

“The two-wheeler first hit a tree on the road and then it hit me. I escaped as I was driving at a slow speed,” he added.

The officials of Zirakpur Municipal Council said that they were not concerned with the road or the cutting of trees as it was the duty of the forest department.

“One of our officers has been transferred. He knew about it but now we don’t know why the trees are not cut,” said an official of MC on condition of anonymity.

GMADA Chief Administrator Varun Roozam was not available for comment.

However, an official of the forest department said that the cutting of trees was the responsibility of GMADA or Punjab Mandi Board or PWD or whoever was constructing the road.