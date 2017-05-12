Ghaziabad: Man found dead, suspect ‘ill’ son

On Thursday morning, the family of IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi were at their residence when they heard a gun shot. They rushed to the room of his 65-year-old father, Ishwar Tyagi, and found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury to his head. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, police said.

The incident took place around 6.45 am in Sector-2 of Raj Nagar area, Ghaziabad. Senior police officers initially maintained that the death took place under mysterious circumstances. By evening, the family approached the police with a complaint, naming Sanjeev’s brother Arun alias Dabbu as the accused.

“An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station naming the victim’s youngest son Dabbu. He allegedly shot the deceased at about 6.45 am. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s nephew Amit Tyagi,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad. The police added that the victim’s wife, who was present in the house, had corroborated the involvement of their youngest son in the incident.

While Tyagi’s family remained tight-lipped about the turn of events leading to the incident, and the motive in the case, police investigation revealed that Dabbu was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia.

“Dabbu is suffering from schizophrenia and is undergoing treatment at VIMHANS Hospital, Delhi. Three teams have been formed to nab the accused. All angles are being explored. The accused was at the residence last night. We will find out other details, relating to motive behind the alleged murder and past instances of altercations, once the accused is nabbed. The family is denying any other motive,” Tomar said.

A 2010 batch IPS officer, Tyagi is posted as an SP of the Cooperative Cell in Lucknow. His family hails from Morta village located next to Raj Nagar area in Ghaziabad. According to the police, Tyagi’s father owned a licensed weapon, but the weapon used in the case is yet to be ascertained.

“Post-mortem examination has been conducted, but the report is still awaited. There was one bullet injury on his head but the exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report,” Tomar further said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now