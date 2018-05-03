Ghaziabad madrassa rape case: Accused not 17 years, will be tried as adult, says juvenile board

Ghaziabad madrassa rape case: Police conducted the bone ossification test after the accused said he is 17 years old, but was unable to provide documents to back that claim. Ghaziabad madrassa rape case: Police conducted the bone ossification test after the accused said he is 17 years old, but was unable to provide documents to back that claim.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Wednesday said that the accused held in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad will be tried as an adult, as his bone ossification test report indicated that he was not a juvenile. The report was submitted to the JJB by police on Tuesday, and the matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday.

JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar has confirmed that the JJB took note of the report and said the accused — who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old — will be tried as an adult. “He has been sent to one day police custody for further investigation,” the JCP added.

Police conducted the bone ossification test after the accused said he is 17 years old, but was unable to provide documents to back that claim.

On April 21, police were informed by the girl’s father that she had gone missing from east Delhi’s Ghazipur after she stepped out to go the market. A day later, the girl was rescued from the madrasa by a Delhi Police team and the “juvenile” was apprehended, police said.

The girl, who had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate, had claimed that she received a call from her friend and then from a boy, claiming to be her friend’s elder brother. He called her outside, claiming that his sister would come to meet her. She said that once she stepped outside, he took her in a autorickshaw to the madrasa, a senior officer said.

The girl claimed the accused took her to the second floor, where she met four-five children and a teenaged boy. “He told them to not let the girl go near the railing, but they refused to listen to him, so he beat them up,” an officer said, quoting from the girl’s statement.

