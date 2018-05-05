Ghaziabad madrasa rape: Accused posed as girl to speak to 10-year-old on phone, say police

Ghaziabad madrasa rape case: According to the police, the accused called her on the day she was kidnapped and, posing as his sister, said “she would be coming to meet her”. Ghaziabad madrasa rape case: According to the police, the accused called her on the day she was kidnapped and, posing as his sister, said “she would be coming to meet her”.

The probe into the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad has revealed that the accused, a 20-year-old man who has been arrested, used to talk to her over phone by posing as a girl. The police said he claimed to be his sister on the phone.

Several teams of the Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Police’s crime branch are conducting raids to trace an associate of the accused who was present inside the madrasa when the girl was held captive there.

The accused was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after a day’s police custody. Sources told The Indian Express that the accused, identified as Shabaz Khan, was taken on a day’s police custody after the bone ossification test report, submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), said that he was not a juvenile.

The JJB has ordered that the accused, initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, be tried as an adult. “He was questioned by a team led by a DCP-rank officer. Khan said he met the girl for the first time when he saw her in his uncle, madrasa cleric Ghulam Shahid’s house,” a police source said. “He then started calling her on her cellphone by posing as his younger sister,” the source added.

According to the police, Khan called her on the day she was kidnapped and, posing as his sister, said “she would be coming to meet her”.

“The girl has also given a statement before a magistrate claiming she was at home when she got the call. Later, she got another call, this time from a man, claiming to be the brother of the girl and told her that she would meet her outside her house. The man then asked her to come to an ice-cream parlour. She asked about her friend and the man said she was waiting elsewhere,” a senior police officer said.

Khan also told police that the cleric and one of his friends, who has been absconding, were aware about the girl’s presence inside the madrasa. “The girl said in her statement that she met four-five children and a teenaged boy in the madrasa. Several STF teams are conducting raids to trace the boy,” the officer said.

