Ghaziabad journalist shot at by unidentified gunmen, hospitalised

A journalist was shot at by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ghaziabad on Sunday evening. Anuj Chaudhury, Sahara Samay bureau chief, has been admitted to Sudha Hospital presently.

The scribe was shot in the stomach and right hand by two bike-borne men who barged into his residence, a police officer said. Chaudhary is the husband of a BSP councillor and the police are looking at past enmity as being a motive behind the crime, the officer added.

“The firing incident occurred due to old enmity,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna said.

Chaudhary’s wife Nisha was elected a councilor on a BSP ticket, according to a police officer. He had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said.

“The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received,” he added.

