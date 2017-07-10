Ghaziabad murder: Man shoots wife over delay in serving dinner

Husband kills his wife over serving dinner late. (Representational) Husband kills his wife over serving dinner late. (Representational)

A 55-year old woman was allegedly shot by her husband in Ghaziabad late night on Saturday for serving dinner late. According to a report in Times of India, the incident took place in Mansarovar Park colony in Kavi Nagar police station area. According to the report, the husband, Ashok Kumar (60), was arrested Sunday. The report says the crime was committed at 11:45 PM Saturday. Kumar, who plies a mini-truck, was at home along with his wife Sunaina, his two sons Rinku (32), and Tinku (28). Rinku’s wife Soni (28), and his two kids, aged 7 and 4, were also reportedly at home at the time of the crime.

Speaking to Times of India, Rinku narrated the entire incident. “Around 9 pm, my father returned home drunk and asked my mother for dinner around 11 pm. A quarrel broke out between them as my mother refused to serve food immediately. Infuriated over the delay, my father whipped out a gun and threatened her. I, my wife and Tinku tried to intervene. But he opened fire and the bullet hit my mother on her head. She collapsed on the spot,” he told TOI.

Rinku filed an FIR against his father in Kavi Nagar police. His mother was taken to the nearby Sarvodaya Hospital from where she was announced dead on arrival. “The patient was already dead by the time she was brought to the hospital. There was no pulse on her,” hospital CMO Dr Neeraj Garg told TOI.

“The accused was taken into custody and later arrested. He has confessed to the crime,” police officer in-charge Ajay Verma told TOI. He went on to say that the murder weapon, a .315 bore revolver, has also been seized. The police also discovered a single cartridge inside the house. “The gun seized from him is illegal and we are trying to ascertain the source from which he procured it,” police officials added.

