Ghaziabad: Govt cracks down on ‘illegal’ slaughterhouse, meat shops

During the raid in Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo) During the raid in Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo)

Two days after the swearing in ceremony of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad district administration has swung into action on the party’s pre-poll promises. On Tuesday, the Ghaziabad administration cracked down on an illegal slaughterhouse and four meat shops in the district, and a case has been registered against the alleged owner. Around 7.30 am on Tuesday, a team of senior district officials and police officers “acting on a tip-off” reached Kaila Bhatta locality in Gulzar colony of Ghaziabad. “We had received information that slaughterhouses were operating illegally in the area. By the time we reached, we found that the ground floor of a building was being used as a slaughterhouse. We found buffalo skin there,” said Atul Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ghaziabad.

According to the administration, shutters of at least 10 meat shops in the area were down. “These were opened by us and in four of them we found buffalo meat. These places did not have the necessary permission to operate and were functioning illegally. A team comprising the Chief Veterinary Officer and District Health Officer inspected the meat and it was of a buffalo,” Kumar said, adding four shops and a slaughterhour were shut. While Kumar said he was unaware of the source of the tip-off, sources in the Ghaziabad administration maintained that an activist attached to a senior BJP leader’s NGO was behind it. “The activist had informed the administration. An NGT order about the functioning of illegal slaughterhouses in this part of the state was cited. The administration took immediate action,” an official said.

The administration said there are around four approved slaughterhouses operating in Ghaziabad. “Apart from these four, the operation of any other slaughterhouse is illegal. We are carrying out inspection in the district and strict action against any illegal operation will be taken,” Kumar said. An FIR against the owner of the slaughterhouse, Aslam, has been registered, police said. “He is yet to be nabbed. The owners are absconding. Aslam is the owner of the property where the abbatoir was operating illegally,” said Salmantaj Patil, SP (City), Ghaziabad.

In the run-up to the state Assembly polls in UP, BJP leaders, including the new CM Yogi Adityanath, had announced that all illegal slaughterhouses will be shut down. Another poll promise by the BJP included the formation of “anti-Romeo squads” — a measure for ensuring safety of women in UP.

