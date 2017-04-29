Ghaziabad: Godown locked from outside, 5 die in blaze

At the spot in Sahibabad on Friday. Gajendra Yadav At the spot in Sahibabad on Friday. Gajendra Yadav

When grocery store owner Mehtab Ali heard a blast around 12.15 pm on Friday, he assumed children in his locality were bursting firecrackers. “In this part of Farukkh Nagar, there are at least 10 firecracker godowns and people burst crackers every now and then. It was when I heard the second, louder explosion seconds later that I rushed to the main road. I saw four bodies lying there. One of them was the godown owner and my neighbour,” Ali said. Five people succumbed to injuries after fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area.

“The incident took place around 12.15 pm and police were informed around 12.28 pm. Five persons died. Three fire tenders reached the spot and an FIR against the owners of the godown has been registered under sections of the explosives act,” said Sudhir Tyagi, SHO, Sahibabad. The deceased were identified as Pappu, 55, Ashfaq, 40, Rafeeq, 60, Qutubuddin, 50, and Sageer, 40.

With licence for running the unit being granted to deceased Pappu and his son, Arif, the FIR was registered against them, police said. “The licence had expired on March 31 this year. There were barrels of raw material for making firecrackers on the premises. It seems that these caught fire. Either someone threw a matchstick or a beedi. The door was locked from outside and these people could not get out. Investigations in the case are still underway. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” Tyagi said.

Residents said the godown had not been functioning since Diwali due to a crackdown. “They were expecting an inspection from government officials and had gone there to clean the godown. Pappu had heard the first explosion and he ran towards the godown. He suffered an injury on his stomach and died minutes later,” said Ali.

