Ghaziabad: Five-year-old girl raped, smothered to death

A 5-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and smothered to death at Kanavani village in Indirapuram here, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, his minor daughter was sexually abused and killed by his tenant, S P (City) Salman Taj Patil said.

He alleged that the man was a drug addict and thus was asked to evict the house, police said.

The girl had gone missing on Friday and her body was found buried beneath a heap of bricks, they said.

The postmortem report stated that the young girl was raped and smothered to death, Patil said, adding that a case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (rape) in the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, a team has been sent to Bihar to arrest the culprit, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

