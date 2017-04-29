Ghaziabad: Five die in firecracker godown explosion

When grocery store owner Mehtab Ali heard a blast around 12.15 pm on Friday, he assumed children in his locality were bursting firecrackers. “When I had heard the second louder explosion that I rushed to the main road. I saw four bodies lying there. One of them was the godown owner and my neighbour,” Ali said. Five people succumbed to injuries after fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area. “An FIR against the owners of the godown has been registered,” said Sudhir Tyagi, SHO, Sahibabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now