Ghaziabad: Criminal suspected of attacking journalist injured in encounter 

Ghaziabad: A criminal and a policeman injured in an encounter in Raj Nagar Extension area last night. (Source: ANI) Ghaziabad: A criminal and a policeman injured in an encounter in Raj Nagar Extension area last night. (Source: ANI)

A criminal suspected of attacking a Ghaziabad journalist earlier this month was injured in an encounter with the police in Raj Nagar Extension area last night, ANI reported. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter.

Last week, Anuj Chaudhary, who works with TV channel Sahara Samay, was shot at by unidentified assailants at least thrice when he stepped outside his home. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar.

Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna had termed the shooting as a case of personal enmity over councillor elections. “The accused and the victim live in the same area, and the enmity was over councillor elections. The victim’s wife had won, while the accused’s daughter-in-law lost the polls,” the SSP added. Chaudhary’s wife is a BSP councillor.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Journalist was shot over councillor polls, say police

However, the victim’s family disagreed with the police’s version. Chaudhary’s brother-in-law, Deepak (33), had alleged: “This is not because of the councillor elections. Anuj had covered a story on the accused, who feared he would be caught by the police… usko badnaami ka bhi darr tha. This is why he attacked Anuj… Two months ago, Anuj had given an application to the former SSP of Ghaziabad, regarding a supari threat from the accused. But the Kavi Nagar police station didn’t take it seriously.”

