Ghaziabad accident: ‘Victim had job interviews lined up’

Ghaziabad accident: The inside of the SUV was largely intact. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

On Saturday afternoon, at a mortuary in Ghaziabad, two fathers — a retired government official and a farmer — waited for their children’s bodies. Nearby, Brijendra Singh recalled the last time he saw his two cousins and a family friend — three hours before an Audi SUV crashed into their autorickshaw, killing them and the driver immediately. The cousins — Vishal Singh (25) and Yajuvendra Singh (40) — had reached Noida from Kanpur on Thursday. Having finished his BTech a year ago, Vishal was in search of a job.

“He got in touch with Rinku, a family friend. She was as a software engineer at HCL, Noida. Yajuvendra, a businessman, had accompanied Vishal for the trip,” said Brijendra.

On Friday, Brijendra met the three at Ghaziabad’s Shipra Mall. “We were together till 9 pm, after which I left and they went to another mall. Vishal had a few interviews scheduled,” he said. On Saturday, he was expected to appear for an interview at HCL. “Around 1 am, I received a call from police. They told me the three were dead,” Singh said.

The three were heading to Noida, where Rinku lived. The auto was being driven by 25-year-old Sanjeev, one of six sons of Ram Raees. “My son usually does not drive at night. This must have been his last trip,” he said. Three years ago, Sanjeev had moved from Etah to Khoda Colony with his wife and daughter, now three years old. On Friday night, when his wife, who is seven months pregnant, called his mobile phone, a police officer answered. “He told her to hand the phone to a man. A relative who lives next door spoke to the officer, who informed him about the incident,” Raees said.