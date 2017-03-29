Ghaziabad adminstration directs closure of illegal abattoirs, meat shops 

During the raid in Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. Inspections are being conducted against illegal slaughter houses in UP districts. (File) During the raid in Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. Inspections are being conducted against illegal slaughter houses in UP districts. (File)

The district administration has issued an order, directing closure of illegal slaughter houses and meat shops operating without licence.

“The administration will not allow any meat shop to operate without valid licence. All traders should purchase meat from mechanised slaughter houses,” District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani said.

A single window system will be launched for meat shop owners to apply for licence while adhering to norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), she said.

The DM said 21 illegal slaughter houses and 152 meat shops have been closed down in Loni and Ghaziabad city.

Meanwhile, meat shop owners today staged a protest near New Ghaziabad railway station under the banner of Meet Vyapar Sangh (MVS) against the crack down on their establishments.

