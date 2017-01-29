Ghaziabad: 4 travelling in auto killed in head-on collision with Audi SUV

Ghaziabad accident: The bodies of the victims had to be pulled out from the auto. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Ghaziabad accident: The bodies of the victims had to be pulled out from the auto. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Four people, including a woman, lost their lives in a head-on collision between the autorickshaw they were travelling in and an Audi Q7 SUV on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border early on Saturday. Police said that prima facie, it appears the SUV may have been speeding. Eyewitnesses told The Indian Express that the autorickshaw was mangled beyond recognition, and that the bodies of the victims had to be pulled out. The person driving the SUV fled the spot and is yet to be arrested, police said, adding that there may have been another person in the vehicle at the time.

Police said that as per the car’s registration documents, the owner is Dr Manish Rawat, a neurosurgeon at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Police said a case under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) has been registered against the car’s driver at Indirapuram police station. “Rawat, a neurosurgeon at Safdarjung Hospital, is the car owner. We are trying to track him down. Investigation is still underway. His phone is switched off and his residence is locked. The FIR has been registered against unknown persons because we have not been able to identify the occupants of the car,” Salmantaj Patil, SP (City), Ghaziabad, said.

Police said their teams were visiting three locations in Delhi, including Rawat’s former rented residence in Sarita Vihar, in connection with the case. Police are also investigating if Rawat owns property at Orange County in Ghaziabad, and are conducting searches there. Officials at the hospital said they were unaware of Rawat’s whereabouts. “He was supposed to sit in OPD today. He was at the hospital yesterday but he did not come today. Police have sought information from the hospital. Rawat joined in July last year as an assistant professor. He was working in Bareilly before that,” a hospital official said.

The victims have been identified as the auto driver Sanjeev, cousins Yajuvendra Singh and Vishal Singh, and their family friend Rinku Yadav. The road where the incident took place joins Khoda Colony with Vaishali, and lacks a divider. Security guard Ram Khelawan, who was at the spot, said a cyclist came to him around midnight and said an accident had taken place. “I rushed to the spot and found three people trapped inside the auto and one man lying on the road,” Khelawan said. “We managed to pull them out, but they did not seem to be alive.” Following the incident, the blue Audi was taken to Indirapuram police station.