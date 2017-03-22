Ghaziabad: 90 held for engaging in ‘immoral activities’

Ninety people have been arrested from two hotels in Ghaziabad on Monday for engaging in “immoral activities”. The Ghaziabad police conducted raids on two hotels — Arya Deep and Devender — in Ghaziabad’s Kotwali area following which 90 people were arrested and the hotels, sealed.

“Nearly 45 couples were arrested from the two hotels. No verification of documents used to take place at these hotels. Those arrested fall in the 25-35 years age group. As per the complaints, rooms were given on hourly basis in the afternoons. The hotel owners — Ravindra Yadav and Sachin Kumar — are absconding. An FIR has been lodged against them,” said Salmantaj Patil, SP (City), Ghaziabad.

In the aftermath of the incident, the area circle officer and another police official were suspended for laxity in the case. Moreover, around 44 police constables across the district were suspended on Tuesday. “A report by the Circle Officer (LIU) found they were not engaging in policing activities,” Patil said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now