Ghaziabad: 21-year-old girl’s bravery helps to catch leopard near Hindon Air Force station

A leopard strayed into a colony adjacent to the Hindon Air Force station striking fear among residents as he attacked a minor boy but was caught due to the courage of a 21-year old girl. According to SHO Dhirendra Yadav, the incident occurred last night when residents of Krishna Vihar Kuti area were busy shopping for their daily needs at a weekly marked when the big cat prowled in.

The leopard attacked an 8-year-old boy Aakash, 32-year-old Sandip and also a bovine, leading to panic among residents. As the police and forest department officials scrambled to rush to the spot, the animal entered the residence of another person Satyapal whose 21-year old daughter saw it.

Exhibiting presence of mind, the girl slipped from her room and latched the residence doors from outside and moved to the the roof and alerted others. At around 11 pm she was brought down by a wooden ladder.

This morning the team of forest department arrived in Ghaziabad from Meerut and caught the big cat after tranquilising it. The leopard it is believed had entered the colony from the jungle area close to the Hindon Air Base. District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani said that recommendation letters have been sent to the state and central governments to award certificates of appreciation to the brave girl Preeti for her heroic deed.

