Ghaziabad: 20 right wing group men held for holding unlawful procession

Twenty office-bearers of a right wing organisation were arrested here on Sunday for unlawfully taking out a religious procession and brandishing deadly weapons allegedly with intent to breach the peace, police said. An FIR has been filed against over 100 workers of the fringe group for rioting and attacking public servants to deter them from discharging duty as they unlawfully assembled on Loni road near Bhopura in vehicles, a senior official said.

The workers of Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) were intercepted by a police team while carrying out a procession for Hanuman Chhati (after six days of Hanuman jayanti) without permission from the administration, Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil said.

When the police foiled their bid to continue the procession, the workers of HRD attacked the police party and damaged their vehicles by pelting stones, Patil said.

Upon instigation of HRD president Bhupendra Chowdhary the workers, some of them brandishing swords and pistol, attacked the police team and pelted stones, injuring some policemen, he added.

The SP said police soon baton-charged the crowd to control the “violent” situation.

FIR has been registered against more than 100 workers under IPC sections for rioting, attempt to murder, causing hindrance in official work and other related offences under criminal law amendment act.

20 office-bearers of HRD along with their president have been arrested and sent to jail, the police officer said, adding a loaded pistol with licence, two swords and several lathis have been seized.

Police are identifying other workers who were involved in the episode and nab them, he added.

