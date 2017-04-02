Ghaziabad: 2 GDA clerks suspended for trying to destroy files

Two officials of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) have been suspended for allegedly trying to destroy some files of property department, an official said today. Officiating vice chairman-cum-secretary Ravinder Gobole said Deepak Talwar and Pabbar Ram had thrown some files in a dustbin to secretly take them out of the GDA office.

When the matter came in the knowledge of some officers, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) D P Singh was asked to probe it, he said.

The OSD during the probe found that the files were related to some “controversial” allotments and the duo was trying to destroy the files, the vice-chairman said. On the basis of the report, the two clerks were suspended. The report has been sent to state government, Godbole said.

