Ghatkopar building evacuated, BMC says it could collapse any time

Fearing collapse, a ground-plus-four-storey building was evacuated in Ghatkopar East Wednesday evening. The last-minute evacuation saved the lives of 13 families residing in the building, residents said. According to BMC officials, the building housed 16 commercial galas too.“Damji Sadan building at Raigad Chowk in Pantnagar Ghatkopar (East) was likely to collapse, hence the entire building had to be evacuated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and the police around 7.30 pm,” said an official of BMC’s N Ward. Local corporator Rakhi Jadhav (NCP) said, “Timely action by the BMC saved many lives today.

The building is almost on the verge of collapse. Negligence would have led to mishap like July 25 Siddhi Sai building collapse, which killed 17 residents,” she said.

