Ghatkopar building collapse: Survivors say no to temporary homes in Bhandup, Kanjurmarg

Soon after the collapse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised temporary accommodation to the victims in two days. (Express Photo) Soon after the collapse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised temporary accommodation to the victims in two days. (Express Photo)

ALMOST 20 days after the Siddhi Sai building collapsed in Ghatkopar killing 17, the survivors remain homeless, with most rejecting the offers of temporary homes in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. Residents have demanded that they be provided accommodation in Ghatkopar.

Local BJP MLA Ram Kadam, however, said there are no flats available in Ghatkopar, and the survivors would have to accept homes in suburbs further north.

Soon after the collapse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised temporary accommodation to the victims in two days. “On Saturday, when we met MLA Ram Kadam, he offered us homes in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. None of us have agreed to that. Bhandup and Kanjurmarg are too far for us,” said Darshan Doshi, a survivor. The Doshis are living with relatives in Ghatkopar.

Other survivors, still coping with the loss of belongings, important documents and cash, said they are losing hope of the government providing alternative accommodation. Binita Ramchandani, whose mother suffered injuries in the incident, said the family is living with her maternal aunt in Vashi. Ramchandani and her father have been visiting the collapse site every day. “We are just running from pillar to post. It has been 20 days and we still don’t have the temporary homes promised to us,” she said.

Ramchandani has been posting videos on Facebook, sharing updates and seeking support from fellow Mumbaikars.

Another resident Birendra Singh, who had a flat on the first floor of the building, is living with his parents- in-law in Bhandup. Singh, his wife Vandana and two children were lucky to have been away at the time of the incident. The two children attend school in Ghatkopar.

The survivors have also formed a WhatsApp group to keep in touch with one another. They visit the collapse site, meet officials and local politicians regularly. Most have taken the government assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Another resident said, “I hope they are not delaying our matter for political mileage. We neither have clarity on the redevelopment of our building, nor are they giving us a temporary home.” Residents said senior citizens and school-going children will find it difficult to move farther away.

Kadam said the process of getting a PAP (project-affected-persons) tenement from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is on, but providing temporary homes in Ghatkopar is not possible. “We have identified a few sites in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. The file has been sent to the CM. Once he signs it, the residents will be handed their temporary accommodation. As promised, we did all that was possible to help them,” said Kadam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App