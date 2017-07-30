Ghatkopar building collapse: Site supervisor held; cops seek plan, weather report

Darshan Doshi, a resident of the building said, “We have told the police that the alterations on the ground floor led to the collapse.” Darshan Doshi, a resident of the building said, “We have told the police that the alterations on the ground floor led to the collapse.”

The Mumbai Police on Saturday made a second arrest in connection with the Ghatkopar building collapse case. Anil Mandal, the site supervisor who was involved in daily planning and execution of the civil work, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Patil said: “Mandal was arrested from Mumbai on Saturday. He will be produced in the court on Sunday. Mandal was responsible for the supervision of the construction activity that took place at the building due to which, the structure is suspected to have collapsed.”

An officer said Mandal’s questioning will help them understand changes that were made to the structure and the nature of violation. The police are still on the lookout for the architect who had suggested the structural changes.

The Vikhroli-Parksite police investigating the building collapse of Siddhi Sai Cooperative Housing Society in Ghatkopar, in which 17 people died, have recorded the statement of 20 residents of the building. Apart from writing to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking original plan of the building, the police have also written to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to get details about the weather on Tuesday when the incident took place to determine if it had anything to do with the collapse.

While Sunil Shitap, the secretary of the building, has been arrested they are still on the lookout for the architect.

Senior inspector Vilas Shinde said: “So far, we have recorded statements of at least 20 people who resided in the building. We are also questioning them to find out if Shitap had threatened them in the past and if they had given complaints to the civic body regarding the incident.”

He said they have written to the IMD to get details about the weather on that day. An officer said they are also in the process of returning the valuables recovered from the spot. “We have already written to the BMC to get the original plan of the building to understand the extent to which alterations were made to the structure. Since the architect is on the run and we have not found any document pertaining to structural alterations at Shitap’s house, we will use the original papers to understand the alterations made,” the senior officer said.

Darshan Doshi, a resident of the building said, “We have told the police that the alterations on the ground floor led to the collapse.”

On Tuesday morning, the four-storey structure came crashing down after one of the beams supporting it was allegedly knocked down hours earlier.

