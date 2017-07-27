Ghatkopar building collapse: Relatives open doors to those left homeless; neighbours get meals

Birendrakumar Singh had lived in Siddhi Sai Cooperative Housing Society in Ghatkopar (West) for close to a decade before the four-storey building came crashing down on Tuesday. While all his family members came through the tragedy alive, they now have nowhere to call home. Currently living at his wife’s home in Bhandup, they now look at the difficult prospect of building their lives from scratch.

“We do not know what lies ahead for us. We have taken a home loan and we are not sure if we’ll even get our insurance money on it. However, we will be able to start afresh only after the responsibility for the tragedy is fixed and we get our compensation. Since this tragedy is Sunil Shitap’s doing, we should get compensated by him. He has property worth crores and the compensation should be given from that,” said Singh.

His wife, Vandana Singh, had gone to pick up their daughter from tuition classes at the time of the incident. While Singh himself was at work, his son was at school, keeping the whole family from tragedy.

“We can only thank God that we are all safe. But now the kids have to get back to school and they have no uniform or books,” adds Vandana.

The Dongre family that lost their parents and their one-year-old child in the tragedy is shattered. “I was paying EMI for the house and now I do not know if I have to continue paying it for a house in which I cannot live. I have not thought of what is ahead, but all I know is we now have no roof over our head,” said Mehul Dongre, who is now living with his in-laws.

“Instead of just arresting Sunil Shitap, they should make him compensate us financially. It will help us to some extent in starting afresh,” he added.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided all the affected families temporary accommodation in a civic school hall nearby, none of the families have moved in there. “Nobody has even come to enquire about the place here,” said the guard at the school.

The families rendered homeless are now looking forward to retrieving whatever is left of their belongings from the debris. “While the neighbours saved some of our clothes and some belongings during the rescue operation, we are hoping to find our certificates and other documents. It will help us get back on our feet again,” said Dongre.

Meanwhile, residents and social workers came together to ensure that the rescue workers and the victims were fed regularly while they kept on at their work. Members of the Munisuvrat Nowroji Lane Sangh and Sanghani Sangh were around since last evening with food. More than 200 houses came together to make theplas, puris and rice for everyone at the site.

Nilesh K Shah, a resident of Shantiniketan Society, also came forward with food for everyone. Many of the residents who were looking for their family members in the debris also waited at his house. “I am just fulfilling my duty as a neighbour. We have been supplying food for everyone at the site since yesterday itself. Today, our friends also have come forward to provide food here,” said Shah.

